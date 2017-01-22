LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS PRETENDEN PONER FIN A SU MEMBRECÍA EN LAS NACIONES UNIDAS.
El documento fue presentado a cámara de representantes el 3 de enero del 2017, por un grupo de legisladores, el documento puede según ellos ser titulado “Restaurando la soberanía de América 2017”
Terminar la membresía de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas.
Decrétese por el Senado y la Cámara de Representantes de la
Estados Unidos de América reunidos en el Congreso,
1. TÍTULO CORTO.
Esta Ley puede ser citada como la "Ley de Restauración Soberana Americana
De 2017 ''.
2. ABROGACIÓN DE LA LEY DE PARTICIPACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS DE 1945.
(A) Derogación .-- La Ley de Participación de las Naciones Unidas de 1945 (Public
Ley 79-264; 22 U.S.C. 287 y siguientes).
(B) Terminación de la Membresía en Naciones Unidas .-- El Presidente
Estados Unidos en los Estados Unidos de América.
Naciones Unidas, y en cualquier órgano, agencia especializada, comisión u otro
Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas.
C) Cierre de la Misión de los Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas.
Estados Unidos a las Naciones Unidas. Cualquier función restante
No se llevará a cabo.
3. APROBACIÓN DE LA LEY DEL ACUERDO DE SEDES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS.
(A) Derogación .-- La Ley del Acuerdo de Sede de las Naciones Unidas
Ley 80-357) queda derogada.
(B) Retiro .-- Estados Unidos se retira del acuerdo
Entre los Estados Unidos de América y las Naciones Unidas en relación con
La sede de las Naciones Unidas (firmado en Lake Success, New
York, el 26 de junio de 1947, que entró en vigor por la
Ley sobre el Acuerdo de Sede de las Naciones Unidas).
4. CONTRIBUCIONES EVALUADAS Y VOLUNTARIAS DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS NACIONES UNIDAS.
No se autorizan fondos para ser apropiados o hechos de otro modo
Disponible para las contribuciones evaluadas o voluntarias de los Estados Unidos
A las Naciones Unidas oa cualquier órgano, organismo especializado,
U otro órgano formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas, salvo que
Pueden asignarse fondos para facilitar la terminación de los
Miembros y la retirada de personal y equipo de los Estados Unidos,
Conformidad con las secciones 2 y 3, respectivamente. Al término de
Miembros de los Estados Unidos, no se harán pagos a los Estados
Naciones Unidas oa cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u
Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas, de los fondos
Apropiados antes de dicha terminación o de cualquier otro fondo
Disponibles para tales fines.
5. OPERACIONES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO DE LA PAZ.
(A) Terminación .-- No se autorizan fondos para ser apropiados o
Disponibles para cualquier contribución de los Estados Unidos a
Ejército de las Naciones Unidas o operación o fuerza de mantenimiento de la paz.
B) Cese de la participación de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas
Operaciones de mantenimiento de la paz. Ningún fondo puede ser obligado o gastado a
Apoyar la participación de cualquier miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas del
Estados Unidos como parte de cualquier contingente militar o de mantenimiento de la paz de las Naciones Unidas.
Operación o fuerza. Ningún miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos
Puede servir bajo el mando de las Naciones Unidas.
6. RETIRADA DE LA PRESENCIA DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS EN LAS INSTALACIONES DEL GOBIERNO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y ABROGACIÓN DE DIPLOMATICOS INMUNIDAD.
(A) Retirada de la propiedad gubernamental de los Estados Unidos.
(Incluyendo cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro
Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas) no pueden ocupar o utilizar
Cualquier propiedad o instalación del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos.
(B) Inmunidad diplomática. Ningún funcionario o empleado de la Unión
(Incluyendo cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro
Organismo formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas) o cualquier representante,
Funcionario o empleado de cualquier misión en las Naciones Unidas de
Extranjero tendrá derecho a disfrutar de los privilegios y
Inmunidades de la Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas de
18 de junio de 1961, ni podrán extenderse tales privilegios e inmunidades a
Tal individuo Los privilegios, exenciones e inmunidades proporcionados
En la Ley de Inmunidades de Organizaciones Internacionales del 29 de diciembre,
1945 (59 Stat. 669, 22 U.S.C. 288 et seq.), O en cualquier acuerdo o acuerdo
Un tratado en el que Estados Unidos sea parte, incluido el acuerdo
Titulado "Acuerdo entre las Naciones Unidas y los Estados Unidos
De la Organización de las Naciones Unidas ", firmado
26 de junio de 1947 (22 USC 287 nota), y la Convención sobre Privilegios
Unidas de las Naciones Unidas, entró en vigor con respecto a las
A los Estados Unidos el 29 de abril de 1970 (21 UST 1418, TIAS 6900, UNTS
16), no se aplicarán a las Naciones Unidas ni a ningún órgano,
Agencia, comisión u otro organismo oficialmente afiliado de la
Unidas, a los funcionarios y empleados de las Naciones Unidas, oa
Órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro órgano formalmente afiliado
De las Naciones Unidas, oa las familias, las suites o los sirvientes de tales
Funcionarios o empleados.
7. ABROGACIÓN DE MIEMBROS Y PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA LA EDUCACIÓN, LA CIENCIA Y LA CULTURA
La resolución común titulada «Una resolución común que prevé
Miembros y la participación de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas
Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura, y
Aprobada el 30 de julio de 1946 (Ley Pública 79-565, 22
U.S.C. 287m et seq.), Queda derogado.
8. APROBACIÓN DE LA LEY DE PARTICIPACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA EL MEDIO AMBIENTE
DE 1973.
La Ley de Participación del Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Medio Ambiente de 1973
(22 U.S.C. 287 nota) queda derogado.
9. REVOCACIÓN DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS EN LA SALUD MUNDIAL ORGANIZACIÓN.
La resolución común titulada "Resolución Conjunta que prevé
Miembros y la participación de los Estados Unidos en el Programa Mundial de
Organización y autorizar una apropiación de los mismos '', aprobada en junio
14, 1948 (22 U.S.C. 290), queda derogado.
10. ABROGACIÓN DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN EN LAS CONVENCIONES Y CONVENCIONES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS ACUERDOS.
A partir de la fecha de promulgación de esta Ley, los Estados Unidos
Los Estados pondrán fin a cualquier participación en cualquier convenio y acuerdo
Con las Naciones Unidas y cualquier órgano, agencia especializada, comisión,
U otro órgano formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas. Cualquier resto
Las funciones de dichos convenios y acuerdos no se llevarán a cabo.
11. REEMPLAZO CON EL GOBIERNO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS DESPUÉS DEL SERVICIO CON UNA ORGANIZACIÓN INTERNACIONAL.
Nada en esta Ley se interpretará como afectando los derechos de
Empleados del subcapítulo IV del capítulo 35 del título 5, Estados Unidos
Código, relativo al reempleo después del servicio con un
organización.
12. NOTIFICACIÓN.
A partir de la fecha de promulgación de esta Ley, el Secretario
Estado miembro notificará a las Naciones Unidas ya cualquier órgano,
Agencia, comisión u otro organismo formalmente afiliado del
De las disposiciones de esta Ley.
13. FECHA EFECTIVA.
Salvo que se disponga otra cosa, esta Ley y las enmiendas hechas por
Esta Ley entrará en vigor en la fecha que sea dos años después de la fecha
De la promulgación de esta Ley.
[Congressional Bills 115th Congress]
[From the U.S. Government Publishing Office]
[H.R. 193 Introduced in House (IH)]
115th CONGRESS
1st Session
H. R. 193
To end membership of the United States in the United Nations.
_______________________________________________________________________
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
January 3, 2017
Mr. Rogers of Alabama (for himself, Mr. Jones, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Smith of
Missouri, and Mr. Massie) introduced the following bill; which was
referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs
_______________________________________________________________________
A BILL
To end membership of the United States in the United Nations.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the
United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.
This Act may be cited as the ''American Sovereignty Restoration Act
of 2017''.
SEC. 2. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS PARTICIPATION ACT OF 1945.
(a) Repeal.--The United Nations Participation Act of 1945 (Public
Law 79-264; 22 U.S.C. 287 et seq.) is repealed.
(b) Termination of Membership in United Nations.--The President
shall terminate all membership by the United States in the United
Nations, and in any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other
formally affiliated body of the United Nations.
(c) Closure of United States Mission to United Nations.--The United
States Mission to the United Nations is closed. Any remaining functions
of such office shall not be carried out.
SEC. 3. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS AGREEMENT ACT.
(a) Repeal.--The United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act (Public
Law 80-357) is repealed.
(b) Withdrawal.--The United States withdraws from the agreement
between the United States of America and the United Nations regarding
the headquarters of the United Nations (signed at Lake Success, New
York, on June 26, 1947, which was brought into effect by the United
Nations Headquarters Agreement Act).
SEC. 4. UNITED STATES ASSESSED AND VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE
UNITED NATIONS.
No funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made
available for assessed or voluntary contributions of the United States
to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission
or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, except that
funds may be appropriated to facilitate termination of United States
membership and withdrawal of United States personnel and equipment, in
accordance with sections 2 and 3, respectively. Upon termination of
United States membership, no payments shall be made to the United
Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other
formally affiliated body of the United Nations, out of any funds
appropriated prior to such termination or out of any other funds
available for such purposes.
SEC. 5. UNITED NATIONS PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS.
(a) Termination.--No funds are authorized to be appropriated or
otherwise made available for any United States contribution to any
United Nations military or peacekeeping operation or force.
(b) Terminations of United States Participation in United Nations
Peacekeeping Operations.--No funds may be obligated or expended to
support the participation of any member of the Armed Forces of the
United States as part of any United Nations military or peacekeeping
operation or force. No member of the Armed Forces of the United States
may serve under the command of the United Nations.
SEC. 6. WITHDRAWAL OF UNITED NATIONS PRESENCE IN FACILITIES OF THE
GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND REPEAL OF DIPLOMATIC
IMMUNITY.
(a) Withdrawal From United States Government Property.--The United
Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other
formally affiliated body of the United Nations) may not occupy or use
any property or facility of the United States Government.
(b) Diplomatic Immunity.--No officer or employee of the United
Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other
formally affiliated body of the United Nations) or any representative,
officer, or employee of any mission to the United Nations of any
foreign government shall be entitled to enjoy the privileges and
immunities of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April
18, 1961, nor may any such privileges and immunities be extended to any
such individual. The privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided
for in the International Organizations Immunities Act of December 29,
1945 (59 Stat. 669; 22 U.S.C. 288 et seq.), or in any agreement or
treaty to which the United States is a party, including the agreement
entitled ''Agreement Between the United Nations and the United States
of America Regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations'', signed
June 26, 1947 (22 U.S.C. 287 note), and the Convention on Privileges
and Immunities of the United Nations, entered into force with respect
to the United States on April 29, 1970 (21 UST 1418; TIAS 6900; UNTS
16), shall not apply to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized
agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United
Nations, to the officers and employees of the United Nations, or of any
organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body
of the United Nations, or to the families, suites, or servants of such
officers or employees.
SEC. 7. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES MEMBERSHIP AND PARTICIPATION IN THE
UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL, SCIENTIFIC, AND CULTURAL
ORGANIZATION.
The joint resolution entitled ''A joint resolution providing for
membership and participation by the United States in the United Nations
Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and authorizing an
appropriation therefor'', approved July 30, 1946 (Public Law 79-565, 22
U.S.C. 287m et seq.), is repealed.
SEC. 8. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAM PARTICIPATION ACT
OF 1973.
The United Nations Environment Program Participation Act of 1973
(22 U.S.C. 287 note) is repealed.
SEC. 9. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES PARTICIPATION IN THE WORLD HEALTH
ORGANIZATION.
The joint resolution entitled ''Joint Resolution providing for
membership and participation by the United States in the World Health
Organization and authorizing an appropriation therefor'', approved June
14, 1948 (22 U.S.C. 290), is repealed.
SEC. 10. REPEAL OF INVOLVEMENT IN UNITED NATIONS CONVENTIONS AND
AGREEMENTS.
Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the United
States will end any participation in any conventions and agreements
with the United Nations and any organ, specialized agency, commission,
or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations. Any remaining
functions of such conventions and agreements shall not be carried out.
SEC. 11. REEMPLOYMENT WITH UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AFTER SERVICE WITH
AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION.
Nothing in this Act shall be construed to affect the rights of
employees under subchapter IV of chapter 35 of title 5, United States
Code, relating to reemployment after service with an international
organization.
SEC. 12. NOTIFICATION.
Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary
of State shall notify the United Nations and any organ, specialized
agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United
Nations of the provisions of this Act.
SEC. 13. EFFECTIVE DATE.
Except as otherwise provided, this Act and the amendments made by
this Act shall take effect on the date that is two years after the date
of the enactment of this Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/193