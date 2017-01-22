LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS PRETENDEN PONER FIN A SU MEMBRECÍA EN LAS NACIONES UNIDAS.

El documento fue presentado a cámara de representantes el 3 de enero del 2017, por un grupo de legisladores, el documento puede según ellos ser titulado “Restaurando la soberanía de América 2017”

Terminar la membresía de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas.

Decrétese por el Senado y la Cámara de Representantes de la

Estados Unidos de América reunidos en el Congreso,

1. TÍTULO CORTO.

Esta Ley puede ser citada como la "Ley de Restauración Soberana Americana

De 2017 ''.

2. ABROGACIÓN DE LA LEY DE PARTICIPACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS DE 1945.

(A) Derogación .-- La Ley de Participación de las Naciones Unidas de 1945 (Public

Ley 79-264; 22 U.S.C. 287 y siguientes).

(B) Terminación de la Membresía en Naciones Unidas .-- El Presidente

Estados Unidos en los Estados Unidos de América.

Naciones Unidas, y en cualquier órgano, agencia especializada, comisión u otro

Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas.

C) Cierre de la Misión de los Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas.

Estados Unidos a las Naciones Unidas. Cualquier función restante

No se llevará a cabo.

3. APROBACIÓN DE LA LEY DEL ACUERDO DE SEDES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS.

(A) Derogación .-- La Ley del Acuerdo de Sede de las Naciones Unidas

Ley 80-357) queda derogada.

(B) Retiro .-- Estados Unidos se retira del acuerdo

Entre los Estados Unidos de América y las Naciones Unidas en relación con

La sede de las Naciones Unidas (firmado en Lake Success, New

York, el 26 de junio de 1947, que entró en vigor por la

Ley sobre el Acuerdo de Sede de las Naciones Unidas).

4. CONTRIBUCIONES EVALUADAS Y VOLUNTARIAS DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS NACIONES UNIDAS.

No se autorizan fondos para ser apropiados o hechos de otro modo

Disponible para las contribuciones evaluadas o voluntarias de los Estados Unidos

A las Naciones Unidas oa cualquier órgano, organismo especializado,

U otro órgano formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas, salvo que

Pueden asignarse fondos para facilitar la terminación de los

Miembros y la retirada de personal y equipo de los Estados Unidos,

Conformidad con las secciones 2 y 3, respectivamente. Al término de

Miembros de los Estados Unidos, no se harán pagos a los Estados

Naciones Unidas oa cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u

Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas, de los fondos

Apropiados antes de dicha terminación o de cualquier otro fondo

Disponibles para tales fines.

5. OPERACIONES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO DE LA PAZ.

(A) Terminación .-- No se autorizan fondos para ser apropiados o

Disponibles para cualquier contribución de los Estados Unidos a

Ejército de las Naciones Unidas o operación o fuerza de mantenimiento de la paz.

B) Cese de la participación de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas

Operaciones de mantenimiento de la paz. Ningún fondo puede ser obligado o gastado a

Apoyar la participación de cualquier miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas del

Estados Unidos como parte de cualquier contingente militar o de mantenimiento de la paz de las Naciones Unidas.

Operación o fuerza. Ningún miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos

Puede servir bajo el mando de las Naciones Unidas.

6. RETIRADA DE LA PRESENCIA DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS EN LAS INSTALACIONES DEL GOBIERNO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y ABROGACIÓN DE DIPLOMATICOS INMUNIDAD.

(A) Retirada de la propiedad gubernamental de los Estados Unidos.

(Incluyendo cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro

Formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas) no pueden ocupar o utilizar

Cualquier propiedad o instalación del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos.

(B) Inmunidad diplomática. Ningún funcionario o empleado de la Unión

(Incluyendo cualquier órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro

Organismo formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas) o cualquier representante,

Funcionario o empleado de cualquier misión en las Naciones Unidas de

Extranjero tendrá derecho a disfrutar de los privilegios y

Inmunidades de la Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas de

18 de junio de 1961, ni podrán extenderse tales privilegios e inmunidades a

Tal individuo Los privilegios, exenciones e inmunidades proporcionados

En la Ley de Inmunidades de Organizaciones Internacionales del 29 de diciembre,

1945 (59 Stat. 669, 22 U.S.C. 288 et seq.), O en cualquier acuerdo o acuerdo

Un tratado en el que Estados Unidos sea parte, incluido el acuerdo

Titulado "Acuerdo entre las Naciones Unidas y los Estados Unidos

De la Organización de las Naciones Unidas ", firmado

26 de junio de 1947 (22 USC 287 nota), y la Convención sobre Privilegios

Unidas de las Naciones Unidas, entró en vigor con respecto a las

A los Estados Unidos el 29 de abril de 1970 (21 UST 1418, TIAS 6900, UNTS

16), no se aplicarán a las Naciones Unidas ni a ningún órgano,

Agencia, comisión u otro organismo oficialmente afiliado de la

Unidas, a los funcionarios y empleados de las Naciones Unidas, oa

Órgano, organismo especializado, comisión u otro órgano formalmente afiliado

De las Naciones Unidas, oa las familias, las suites o los sirvientes de tales

Funcionarios o empleados.

7. ABROGACIÓN DE MIEMBROS Y PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA LA EDUCACIÓN, LA CIENCIA Y LA CULTURA

La resolución común titulada «Una resolución común que prevé

Miembros y la participación de los Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas

Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura, y

Aprobada el 30 de julio de 1946 (Ley Pública 79-565, 22

U.S.C. 287m et seq.), Queda derogado.

8. APROBACIÓN DE LA LEY DE PARTICIPACIÓN DEL PROGRAMA DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS PARA EL MEDIO AMBIENTE

DE 1973.

La Ley de Participación del Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Medio Ambiente de 1973

(22 U.S.C. 287 nota) queda derogado.

9. REVOCACIÓN DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS EN LA SALUD MUNDIAL ORGANIZACIÓN.

La resolución común titulada "Resolución Conjunta que prevé

Miembros y la participación de los Estados Unidos en el Programa Mundial de

Organización y autorizar una apropiación de los mismos '', aprobada en junio

14, 1948 (22 U.S.C. 290), queda derogado.

10. ABROGACIÓN DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN EN LAS CONVENCIONES Y CONVENCIONES DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS ACUERDOS.

A partir de la fecha de promulgación de esta Ley, los Estados Unidos

Los Estados pondrán fin a cualquier participación en cualquier convenio y acuerdo

Con las Naciones Unidas y cualquier órgano, agencia especializada, comisión,

U otro órgano formalmente afiliado de las Naciones Unidas. Cualquier resto

Las funciones de dichos convenios y acuerdos no se llevarán a cabo.

11. REEMPLAZO CON EL GOBIERNO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS DESPUÉS DEL SERVICIO CON UNA ORGANIZACIÓN INTERNACIONAL.

Nada en esta Ley se interpretará como afectando los derechos de

Empleados del subcapítulo IV del capítulo 35 del título 5, Estados Unidos

Código, relativo al reempleo después del servicio con un

organización.

12. NOTIFICACIÓN.

A partir de la fecha de promulgación de esta Ley, el Secretario

Estado miembro notificará a las Naciones Unidas ya cualquier órgano,

Agencia, comisión u otro organismo formalmente afiliado del

De las disposiciones de esta Ley.

13. FECHA EFECTIVA.

Salvo que se disponga otra cosa, esta Ley y las enmiendas hechas por

Esta Ley entrará en vigor en la fecha que sea dos años después de la fecha

De la promulgación de esta Ley.

[Congressional Bills 115th Congress]

[From the U.S. Government Publishing Office]

[H.R. 193 Introduced in House (IH)]

115th CONGRESS

1st Session

H. R. 193

To end membership of the United States in the United Nations.

_______________________________________________________________________

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

January 3, 2017

Mr. Rogers of Alabama (for himself, Mr. Jones, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Smith of

Missouri, and Mr. Massie) introduced the following bill; which was

referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs

_______________________________________________________________________

A BILL

To end membership of the United States in the United Nations.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the

United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the ''American Sovereignty Restoration Act

of 2017''.

SEC. 2. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS PARTICIPATION ACT OF 1945.

(a) Repeal.--The United Nations Participation Act of 1945 (Public

Law 79-264; 22 U.S.C. 287 et seq.) is repealed.

(b) Termination of Membership in United Nations.--The President

shall terminate all membership by the United States in the United

Nations, and in any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other

formally affiliated body of the United Nations.

(c) Closure of United States Mission to United Nations.--The United

States Mission to the United Nations is closed. Any remaining functions

of such office shall not be carried out.

SEC. 3. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS AGREEMENT ACT.

(a) Repeal.--The United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act (Public

Law 80-357) is repealed.

(b) Withdrawal.--The United States withdraws from the agreement

between the United States of America and the United Nations regarding

the headquarters of the United Nations (signed at Lake Success, New

York, on June 26, 1947, which was brought into effect by the United

Nations Headquarters Agreement Act).

SEC. 4. UNITED STATES ASSESSED AND VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE

UNITED NATIONS.

No funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made

available for assessed or voluntary contributions of the United States

to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission

or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, except that

funds may be appropriated to facilitate termination of United States

membership and withdrawal of United States personnel and equipment, in

accordance with sections 2 and 3, respectively. Upon termination of

United States membership, no payments shall be made to the United

Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other

formally affiliated body of the United Nations, out of any funds

appropriated prior to such termination or out of any other funds

available for such purposes.

SEC. 5. UNITED NATIONS PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS.

(a) Termination.--No funds are authorized to be appropriated or

otherwise made available for any United States contribution to any

United Nations military or peacekeeping operation or force.

(b) Terminations of United States Participation in United Nations

Peacekeeping Operations.--No funds may be obligated or expended to

support the participation of any member of the Armed Forces of the

United States as part of any United Nations military or peacekeeping

operation or force. No member of the Armed Forces of the United States

may serve under the command of the United Nations.

SEC. 6. WITHDRAWAL OF UNITED NATIONS PRESENCE IN FACILITIES OF THE

GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND REPEAL OF DIPLOMATIC

IMMUNITY.

(a) Withdrawal From United States Government Property.--The United

Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other

formally affiliated body of the United Nations) may not occupy or use

any property or facility of the United States Government.

(b) Diplomatic Immunity.--No officer or employee of the United

Nations (including any organ, specialized agency, commission or other

formally affiliated body of the United Nations) or any representative,

officer, or employee of any mission to the United Nations of any

foreign government shall be entitled to enjoy the privileges and

immunities of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April

18, 1961, nor may any such privileges and immunities be extended to any

such individual. The privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided

for in the International Organizations Immunities Act of December 29,

1945 (59 Stat. 669; 22 U.S.C. 288 et seq.), or in any agreement or

treaty to which the United States is a party, including the agreement

entitled ''Agreement Between the United Nations and the United States

of America Regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations'', signed

June 26, 1947 (22 U.S.C. 287 note), and the Convention on Privileges

and Immunities of the United Nations, entered into force with respect

to the United States on April 29, 1970 (21 UST 1418; TIAS 6900; UNTS

16), shall not apply to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized

agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United

Nations, to the officers and employees of the United Nations, or of any

organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body

of the United Nations, or to the families, suites, or servants of such

officers or employees.

SEC. 7. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES MEMBERSHIP AND PARTICIPATION IN THE

UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL, SCIENTIFIC, AND CULTURAL

ORGANIZATION.

The joint resolution entitled ''A joint resolution providing for

membership and participation by the United States in the United Nations

Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and authorizing an

appropriation therefor'', approved July 30, 1946 (Public Law 79-565, 22

U.S.C. 287m et seq.), is repealed.

SEC. 8. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAM PARTICIPATION ACT

OF 1973.

The United Nations Environment Program Participation Act of 1973

(22 U.S.C. 287 note) is repealed.

SEC. 9. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES PARTICIPATION IN THE WORLD HEALTH

ORGANIZATION.

The joint resolution entitled ''Joint Resolution providing for

membership and participation by the United States in the World Health

Organization and authorizing an appropriation therefor'', approved June

14, 1948 (22 U.S.C. 290), is repealed.

SEC. 10. REPEAL OF INVOLVEMENT IN UNITED NATIONS CONVENTIONS AND

AGREEMENTS.

Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the United

States will end any participation in any conventions and agreements

with the United Nations and any organ, specialized agency, commission,

or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations. Any remaining

functions of such conventions and agreements shall not be carried out.

SEC. 11. REEMPLOYMENT WITH UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AFTER SERVICE WITH

AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION.

Nothing in this Act shall be construed to affect the rights of

employees under subchapter IV of chapter 35 of title 5, United States

Code, relating to reemployment after service with an international

organization.

SEC. 12. NOTIFICATION.

Effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary

of State shall notify the United Nations and any organ, specialized

agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United

Nations of the provisions of this Act.

SEC. 13. EFFECTIVE DATE.

Except as otherwise provided, this Act and the amendments made by

this Act shall take effect on the date that is two years after the date

of the enactment of this Act.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/193